DSP Investigating Shooting Incident in Harrington

A shooting incident on Farmington Road in Harrington Friday night is under investigation by Delaware State Police. Troopers were called to a residence and found the home and a unoccupied vehicle in the driveway were struck by gunfire. One adult was at home at the time – he was not injured. Numerous shell casings were recovered from the scene. Police have no description of the suspect or suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information on the shooting incident should call Detective Sydnor at 302-698-8540.