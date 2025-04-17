DSP Investigating Shooting Incident in Lewes

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night in Lewes. According to police, on April 16th, at about 11:13 a.m., troopers headed to Pinetown Road in Lewes to investigate the incident, which was not immediately reported. When troopers arrived, they learned that on April 15th between 8:00 and 10:00 p.m., someone fired an unknown number of shots that hit a house and a vehicle. No one was injured, and the incident remains under investigation.

Additional Information from DSP:

Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues its investigation and urges anyone who has information about this incident to contact Detective J. Mitchell at (302) 752-3807. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov