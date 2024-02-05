DSP Investigating Shooting Incident in Magnolia Early Friday Morning

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred around 3:30 Friday morning. Police contacted a woman at the Bayhealth Hospital Kent Campus who told them she was sleeping in her car on Terry Drive in Magnolia when she was approached by two black males wearing masks. One tried to open the car door and as she drove off – the suspected shot at her car striking it several times. She was not injured.

Police ask anyone who witnessed or has information regarding this incident to contact Detective Ford at 302-698-8569 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.