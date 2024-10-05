DSP Investigating Shooting Incident in Milton Early Saturday Morning

A shooting incident is under investigation in Milton. Delaware State Police were called just before 1 o’clock Saturday morning to West Springside Drive where at least one round fired by an unknown suspect struck an occupied home. Police say the residents inside the home were not injured. Police have no suspect information and continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this incident – contact Detective Hickman at 302-752-3856 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.