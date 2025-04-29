DSP Investigating Shooting Incident in Williamsville Area East of Selbyville

A shooting in the Williamsville area east of Selbyville is under investigation by Delaware State Police. Police were called to a home on Sea Gull Road around 10pm Sunday for a report of gunfire – and learned that an occupied residence had been struck by gunfire – no one inside was injured.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots as three vehicles traveled westbound on Route 54/Lighthouse Road near New Road.

Police have no suspects and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Simpson at 302-752-3855 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.