DSP Investigating Shooting Incident Near Seaford

One man was taken to an area hospital after a shooting in the Seaford area just after 3:30 Sunday morning. Delaware State Police were called to a residence on Route 13 for the shooting – the 18 year old victim was shot in the leg during a large party. Police found multiple shell casings on the property. No suspect has been identified and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Detective Haley at 302-856-5850 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.