DSP Investigating Shooting Incident on Mount Joy Road near Millsboro

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident east of Millsboro Thursday night that occurred on Mount Joy Road. Police say just after 9:30 they were called and learned that an unknown number of shots were fired at a residence. Police say a house, shed and 3 vehicles were struck by gunfire – four people in the home were no injured. Police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact Detective Saylor at 302-752-3897 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.