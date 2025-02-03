DSP Investigating Shooting Near Frankford

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting near Frankford that left a 41 year old man with critical injuries. Police were called to Gum Tree Road in Frankford Sunday afternoon around 1 and learned the victim had been taken to the Frankford Fire Company and then to an area hospital. Police learned that the victim and a black male suspect were arguing at a residence when the suspect shot the victim – and left the scene.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Mitchell at 302-752-3794 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.