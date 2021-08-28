DSP Investigating Shooting Near Seaford

A shooting near Seaford sent one man to the hospital Friday morning. Delaware State Police say a 33 year old man was southbound on Route 13 near Concord Road around 8am when he heard the sound of gunshots. He was struck multiple times on his right side. He drove off from the area to a nearby hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police have no suspect information – and ask anyone with information to contact Troop 4 at 302-752-3856 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.