DSP Investigating Shooting North of Millsboro

Delaware State Police are investigating a report of a shooting north of Millsboro early Saturday morning just before 2. Police say the victim was northbound on Route 113 near Avenue of Honor when an unknown vehicle passed the victim and a suspect fired a number of shots that struck the victim’s vehicle. The suspect vehicle drove northbound on Route 113 – the victim was not hurt.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone who witnessed or has information on this incident to contact Detective Skidmore at 302-752-3796 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.