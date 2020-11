Delaware State Police are investigating the death of a 28 year old Salisbury man who was found lying on the ground in front of his vehicle on Old Furnace Road between Rementer Road and Fleetwood Pond Road west of Georgetown. Police say he died from an apparent gunshot wound. His vehicle was found stopped in the westbound lane – facing east. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. If you have information on this shooting – contact Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.