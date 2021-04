Delaware State Police were called for shots fired around 3:30am on Thursday in the area of the 3600 block of Williamsville Road in Houston. Police found that two residences and a vehicle at a third residence were struck with bullets. A single bullet hole was found in each residence and the vehicle’s tires were damaged. Shell casings were found along the roadway. No one was injured. Anyone with information – contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.