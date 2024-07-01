DSP Investigating Shots Fired at a Home in Harrington

A shots fired incident east of Harrington is under investigation by the Delaware State Police. Police were called to a home on Yellow Wood Drive just after 6 Sunday night and learned that an unknown suspect fired a shot from an unknown location and struck the home. Two adults and two children were in the home at the time – no one was injured.

Police ask anyone who witnessed or has information into this incident to call Detective Ryan at 302-698-8443 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.