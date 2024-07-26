DSP Investigating Shots Fired at a Lincoln Home

Delaware State Police were called to a home on Cedar Creek Road in Lincoln just after 10:30 Thursday night for a report of shots fired. Police learned that an unknown suspect fired several shots that struck an occupied home. Three adults were in the home at the time of the shooting – there were no injuries.

Police are investigating – and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Mitchell at 302-752-3794 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.