DSP Investigating Shots Fired at Bridgeville Home

An investigation into shots fired at at residents near Bridgeville Saturday is underway by Delaware State Police. Police say a Cannon Road home was struck by a single bullet in a second story window sometime Saturday night into Sunday morning. No one was at home when the shooting occurred – damage was discovered when the home owner returned. Police have recovered a shell casing along the shoulder of Cannon Road. If you have information – contact State Police at Troop 5 at 302-337-1090 or Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.