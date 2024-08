One person is safe after their home was struck by gunfire in Dover. Delaware State Police were called to Clear Stream Drive around 8pm on Thursday where they learned the home was struck by gunfire – the one adult in the home was not injured.

Police have no suspects at this time and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact Detective Spanier at 302-698-8548 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.