DSP Investigating Shots Fired at Hartly Home

Delaware State Police were called to a home on Slaughter Station Road in Hartly around 4 Tuesday morning after several shots were fired at a home. Police say the shots were fired from an unknown passing vehicle and numerous shell casings were recovered from the scene. Two adults were in the home at the time – no injuries were reported and the motive behind the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Detective Bowie at Troop 3 at 302-698-8503 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.