DSP Investigating Shots Fired in Dover

A report of shots fired on John Clark Road in the Rodney Village area of Dover is under investigation by Delaware State Police. Police were called just after midnight Monday morning and learned that two unknown black men and two other unknown men were arguing in the street when shots were fired. Investigation showed that an unoccupied house was struck by gunfire and multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene – no one was injured. The suspects all ran off on foot.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information should contact Detective Keane at 302-698-8444 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.