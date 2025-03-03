DSP Investigating Shots Fired in Lincoln Friday Night
March 3, 2025/
Delaware State Police were called to Bunting Avenue in Lincoln Friday night for a report of shots fired. Police learned that just before 10pm an unknown number of shots were fired from a light-colored vehicle – two vehicles were struck – one that was occupied by two people – neither was injured.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Skidmore at 302-752-3796 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.
Posted in 2 vehicles struck, Bunting Avenue, DSP, Investigation continuing, no injuries, Shots Fired