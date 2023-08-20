DSP Investigating Shots Fired Near Dagsboro

Delaware State Police were called for shots fired in the area of East Diamond Street near Dagsboro around 12:30 Sunday morning. Police learned about 200 people were celebrating a birthday when a group of uninvited guests showed up and began to party on the street – close to the house. A fight broke out among several individuals and gunshots were fired. The crowd as well as the unknown suspect were gone when police arrived.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Perry at 302-752-3800 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.