DSP Investigating Shots Fired near Seaford

Delaware State Police were called to a home on North Front Street, Extension in Seaford for several reports of shots fired. When troopers arrive just after 11:30 they learned there had be a large party at a residence, but no one at the scene would provide information and the crowd dispersed. Bullet casings were found in the surrounding area – no injuries were reported and no victims have been identified.

If you have information – contact Cpl Mongiello at 302-337-1090 or Crime Stoppers.