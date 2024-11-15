DSP Investigating Shots Fired on Beach Highway East of Greenwood

Delaware State Police were called for a report of shots fired around 11am Thursday on Webb Farm Road – near Beach Highway/Route 16 east of Greenwood. Police say the victim saw a gray Dodge pickup pulling a trailer enter his lane of travel. The victim blew his horn and the pickup pulled over on Webb Farm Road and an unknown male driver got out. The victim continued southbound when he heard multiple gunshots. Police say nothing was struck and no one was injured.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Coleman at 302-752-3813 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.