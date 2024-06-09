DSP Investigating Single-Vehicle Crash West of Camden

A single vehicle crash west of Camden Saturday afternoon has left a Smyrna woman dead. Delaware State Police say a pickup driven by a 45 year old woman from Smyrna went off Westville Road in a gradual curve in the area of Probst Lane – striking a mailbox and guardrail. Police say the truck rode the guardrail before it fell into a deep tax ditch, struck an embankment and overturned on its side. Police say the driver was partially ejected and pinned under the truck.

Police ask anyone who witnessed this crash to contact Sgt Mitchell at 302-698-8518 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.