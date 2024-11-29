DSP Investigating Strong-arm Robbery in Felton

Delaware State Police are investigating a strong-arm robbery that occurred in the parking lot of the Shore Stop in Felton Thursday afternoon just after 3 o’clock. Police learned that a 17 year old male was in the parking lot when he was attacked by three unknown males wearing masks who stole the victim’s property and then drove off in an unknown vehicle. The victim was not injured.

Police ask anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about it to contact Detective Ford at 302-698-8569 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.