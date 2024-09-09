DSP Investigating Sunday Night Robbery at Laurel Restaurant

A robbery at a Laurel restaurant Sunday night just before 10:30 is under investigation by the Delaware State Police. Police say an unknown black male suspect entered Tacos Chabelita on Route 13 near Laurel, assaulted the victims and forcefully took money that employees had on a table. Before leaving, the suspect broke windows to the restaurant, damaged a vehicle in the parking lot and assaulted another victim with a hammer. Police say the victims sustained minor injuries – police searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

He is described as a black man, about 5′ 10” to 6′ 2” with a medium build and was wearing gray sweatpants and a white or black shirt.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Det. Hickman at 302-752-3856 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.