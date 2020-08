Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police need your help to identify the suspect wanted for taking cash from produce stands in the Millsboro and Laurel area. Police say on August 13th the suspect went into four produce stands taking breaking into locked cash boxes and taking any money inside. The suspect is white, about 20 to 30 years old and 160 to 180 pounds with brown hair and a beard. If you can identify the suspect – contact State Police at Troop 5 -302-232 -3472 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.