DSP Investigating Thefts of Diesel Generators from Sussex County Poultry Farms
October 5, 2024/
Delaware State Police are investigating the theft of diesel generators from several poultry farms in Dagsboro, Frankford, Millsboro and Seaford. Police say the generators have been taken during overnight hours by a suspect operating a rollback truck.
Police as anyone with information on the vehicle or suspect to contact Detective La Placa at 302-752-3798 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.
