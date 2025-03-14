DSP Investigating Thursday Night Shooting on Atlanta Road in Seaford

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting on Atlanta Road in Seaford Thursday night just before 11 o’clock. Investigation shows that an unknown suspect fired an unknown number of shots from an unknown vehicle – striking a house and vehicle. Police say there were eight people in the house – including a child – at the time of the shooting – there were no injuries.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Hickman at 302-752-3856 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.