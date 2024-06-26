DSP Investigating Two-Vehicle Fatal Crash in Camden

The Delaware State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred this morning in Camden that left one man dead. The crash happened around 5 a.m. According to police, a 2009 Cadillac Escalade was traveling eastbound on Walnut Shade Road, west of Barney Jenkins Road. At the same time, a 2016 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Walnut Shade Road, approaching the Cadillac. For unknown reasons, the Cadillac failed to maintain its lane and crossed the centerline into the Honda’s path of travel. As a result, the front of the Cadillac struck the front of the Honda in the westbound lane of Walnut Shade Road. The driver of the Honda, identified as 31-year-old Brian Moore of Magnolia, Delaware, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified. The driver of the Cadillac, an 18-year-old man from Bear, Delaware, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The Cadillac’s passenger, a 19-year-old woman from Harrington, Delaware, was flown to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional Information from Delaware State Police:

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal W. Booth by calling 302-698-8451. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime, or you have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov