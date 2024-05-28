DSP Investigating Vehicle into Home West of Dover

Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that sent a Honda Accord into a home on Forrest Avenue in the Dover area. Police say the driver of the Honda was traveling at a high rate of speed just before 3 Tuesday morning and lost control in a curve striking a mailbox and crashing into a home just east of Artis Drive.

The vehicle stopped inside the home – the driver left the scene and has not been identified.

A 56 year old woman living in the home sustained severe injuries and died at a local hospital.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Master Corporal Lane at 302-698-8457 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.