DSP Investigating Vehicle into House in Bowers
March 22, 2024/
Delaware State Police were called for a vehicle crash Thursday evening around 5:30pm in Bowers. Police say a pickup was northbound on Hubbard Avenue, stopped at the stop sign at the Main Street intersection and then for unknown reasons, the 74 year old driver from Frederica drove straight through the intersection striking the front porch of a home on Main Street.
The driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.