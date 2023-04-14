DSP Investigating Vehicle into Residence West of Georgetown Friday Morning
A crash just before 7am Friday is under investigation by Delaware State Police. Police say a Toyota 4-Runner was eastbound on Route 404 west of Georgetown when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle traveled across the westbound lane and into a residence. The driver and front passenger were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries. The home was inspected and deemed safe.
Police are continuing to investigate but say impairment is not suspected.