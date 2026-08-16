DSP Investigation a Deadly Pedestrian Crash Near Laurel

A Laurel man has died after he was struck by a car on Route 13 in the area of Oasis Drive in Laurel Saturday night. Delaware State Police say a 41 year old Laurel man was walking westbound in the right lane of southbound Route 13 when he was struck by a southbound Toyota Camry around 9:20pm . The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where he later died. The 21 year old driver from Laurel was not injured.

The investigation continues – police ask anyone with information to contact Master Corporal Argo at 302-703-3264 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.