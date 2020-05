Delaware State Police are investigating a vehicle crash in the Lincoln area last night. Police say around 9:30pm a car driven by a 29 year old Ellendale man went off Greentop Road, struck a tree and rotated overturning on its side and caught fire. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected – he was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no one else in the car. If you have any information – contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.