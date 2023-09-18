DSP Investigation Leads to Arrest of Three Frankford Residents on Drug & Weapons Charges

Drugs & weapons seized in search / Image courtesy DSP

Three Frankford residents have been arrested by Delaware State Police on drug and weapons charges after police executed a search warrant at a home on North Branchwood Place Friday morning around 6. The search warrant was the result of a multiple month-long drug investigation an 21 year old Anthony Morris who was suspected of large-scale distribution of narcotics. There were five adults and two juveniles in the home at the time – Morris and a 17 year old male were arrested and 18 year old Christiana Sturgis was arrested for resisting arrest.

A search of the home led to the discovery of the following items:

Approximately 4.88 grams of crack cocaine

Approximately 2.81 grams of cocaine

Approximately 38.87 grams of marijuana

Approximately 551 bags containing approximately 3.875 grams of heroin

Approximately $6,377 in suspected drug dealing proceeds

Four firearms

Numerous rounds of ammunition

Various paraphernalia to include digital scales and distribution/packaging materials

All three suspects are prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. They were taken to Troop 4, where they were charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 2 counts

Unlawful to Operate or Attempt to Operate a Clandestine Laboratory (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 3 counts

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Possession of a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Morris was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $69,000 cash bond.

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Unlawful to Operate or Attempt to Operate a Clandestine Laboratory (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited Who Also Possesses a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Resisting Arrest

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Sturgis was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on an $82,500 cash bond.

17-year-old male is charged with:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Unlawful to Operate or Attempt to Operate a Clandestine Laboratory (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited Who Also Possesses a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The juvenile was arraigned by the Sussex County Family Court and committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $40,200 secured bond.