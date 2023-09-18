DSP Investigation Leads to Arrest of Three Frankford Residents on Drug & Weapons Charges

September 18, 2023/Mari Lou

Drugs & weapons seized in search / Image courtesy DSP

Three Frankford residents have been arrested by Delaware State Police on drug and weapons charges after police executed a search warrant at a home on North Branchwood Place Friday morning around 6. The search warrant was the result of a multiple month-long drug investigation an 21 year old Anthony Morris who was suspected of large-scale distribution of narcotics. There were five adults and two juveniles in the home at the time – Morris and a 17 year old male were arrested and 18 year old Christiana Sturgis was arrested for resisting arrest.

A search of the home led to the discovery of the following items:

  • Approximately 4.88 grams of crack cocaine
  • Approximately 2.81 grams of cocaine
  • Approximately 38.87 grams of marijuana
  • Approximately 551 bags containing approximately 3.875 grams of heroin
  • Approximately $6,377 in suspected drug dealing proceeds
  • Four firearms
  • Numerous rounds of ammunition
  • Various paraphernalia to include digital scales and distribution/packaging materials

All three suspects are prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. They were taken to Troop 4, where they were charged with the following crimes:

  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 2 counts
  • Unlawful to Operate or Attempt to Operate a Clandestine Laboratory (Felony)
  • Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 3 counts
  • Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
  • Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child
  • Possession of a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Morris was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $69,000 cash bond.

  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 2 counts
  • Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
  • Unlawful to Operate or Attempt to Operate a Clandestine Laboratory (Felony)
  • Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited Who Also Possesses a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
  • Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Sturgis was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on an $82,500 cash bond.

17-year-old male is charged with:

  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 2 counts
  • Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
  • Unlawful to Operate or Attempt to Operate a Clandestine Laboratory (Felony)
  • Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited Who Also Possesses a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
  • Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The juvenile was arraigned by the Sussex County Family Court and committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $40,200 secured bond.

