DSP Investigation Leads to Arrest of Three Frankford Residents on Drug & Weapons Charges
Three Frankford residents have been arrested by Delaware State Police on drug and weapons charges after police executed a search warrant at a home on North Branchwood Place Friday morning around 6. The search warrant was the result of a multiple month-long drug investigation an 21 year old Anthony Morris who was suspected of large-scale distribution of narcotics. There were five adults and two juveniles in the home at the time – Morris and a 17 year old male were arrested and 18 year old Christiana Sturgis was arrested for resisting arrest.
A search of the home led to the discovery of the following items:
- Approximately 4.88 grams of crack cocaine
- Approximately 2.81 grams of cocaine
- Approximately 38.87 grams of marijuana
- Approximately 551 bags containing approximately 3.875 grams of heroin
- Approximately $6,377 in suspected drug dealing proceeds
- Four firearms
- Numerous rounds of ammunition
- Various paraphernalia to include digital scales and distribution/packaging materials
All three suspects are prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. They were taken to Troop 4, where they were charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 2 counts
- Unlawful to Operate or Attempt to Operate a Clandestine Laboratory (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 3 counts
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
- Possession of a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Morris was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $69,000 cash bond.
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Unlawful to Operate or Attempt to Operate a Clandestine Laboratory (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited Who Also Possesses a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Sturgis was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on an $82,500 cash bond.
17-year-old male is charged with:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Unlawful to Operate or Attempt to Operate a Clandestine Laboratory (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited Who Also Possesses a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
The juvenile was arraigned by the Sussex County Family Court and committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $40,200 secured bond.