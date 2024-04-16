DSP Issue Gold Alert for Magnolia Man

Image courtesy DSP

A Gold Alert has been issued by the Delaware State Police for 52 year old James Miller of Magnolia. Miller was last seen in the area of Stevenson Drive on Monday. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety.

Miller is black, 6′ 2” and 215 pounds with a thin build, brown eyes and is bald. He was last seen wearing pajama pants, a white t-shirt and slippers.

If you have information on his whereabouts – contact Troop 3 at 302-697-4454 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.