UPDATE: Missing Felton Man Found

UPDATE: The Gold Alert for Steven Tribbett has been canceled. He has been found.

Previous Post:

Delaware State Police Troop 3 has issued a Gold Alert for 34-year-old Steven Tribbett of Felton. He was last seen in the area of Redstone Court in Felton at about 1:37 AM. Attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Tribbett is described as a black man, about 6’1″, and weighing approximately 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and possibly not wearing shoes. He was last seen on foot but the direction he was heading in is unknown. Anyone with information on where Steven Tribbett is should call DSP Troop 3 by calling 698-8420 or dialing 9-1-1. You can also provide information by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.