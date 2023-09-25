DSP Issue Gold Alert for Missing Hurlock, MD Man

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for 41 year old David Thomas of Hurlock, Maryland. Thomas was last seen in the Dover area on September 15, however attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety.

Thomas is black, about 5′ 9” tall and 215 pounds. He may be driving a black BMW 328 with Delaware tags (352615) and heading to the Woodside area.

If you have information on Thomas’s whereabouts – contact Detective Campbell at 302-698-8504 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.