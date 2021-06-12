DSP Issue Scam Alert Advisory

The Delaware State Police is providing a Scam Alert Advisory. This is a general alert that is applicable to the entire State of Delaware.

The Delaware State Police has been investigating possible on-line sexual extortion cases. This information is to inform the public about this current online scam/fraud.

Individuals have been receiving emails, texts and chat room invitations encouraging them to send images of themselves depicted in various stages of undress (nude or sexual photos). If the individual sends a photo, he/she is immediately solicited for money or threatened that the photo will be shared with the individual’s friends, employers, or the public, causing embarrassment or alarm.

If an individual receives these invitations and/or requests, below are guidelines to follow:

NEVER send anyone a photo or information of yourself that you would not share publicly, especially to individuals you don’t know. If you are over the age of 18, it is not a crime to willingly send a photo unless there is an exchange of money from a threat.

. IGNORE the request (DON’T SEND ANYTHING THEY REQUEST) and advise you will be contacting the police.

Individuals that have ignored the request typically have not been harassed or solicited again, these predators usually move on to the next person, trying to extort money from them.

To read about other Frauds, Scams and Alerts, go to the Federal Communications Commission website: Frauds, Scams and Alerts | Federal Communications Commission (fcc.gov)