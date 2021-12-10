DSP Issue Statement on Social Media Threats at Schools

Image courtesy DSP

The Delaware State Police is aware of the multiple school shooting threats which have recently been shared on social media platforms over the past few weeks. Numerous posts and/or images have been shared nationwide which have affected various schools across the country. The threats reported to Delaware law enforcement agencies have been investigated and deemed non-credible.

At this time, the Delaware State Police has no intelligence indicating any credible threat to Delaware schools. Be cognizant that the absence of intelligence does not mean the absence of a threat. Please call 9-1-1 or call the Delaware Anti-Terrorism Tip Line at 1-800-FORCE-1-2 (1-800-367-2312) to report any suspicious activity. You may also email information to force12@state.de.us