Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police have located and arrested a Hartly man who was wanted for violating a domestic violence protective order and stalking. Police say just before 7pm Saturday, they were given information that 61 year old Frederick Roberts was at his residence – police found him outside and he was arrested without incident. Roberts is charged with 6 counts of Criminal Contempt of a Domestic Violence Protective order and 1 count of stalking. He’s being held on a $7000 cash bond.