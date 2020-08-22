DSP Looking for 1 Wanted for Theft & Burglary in Magnolia – 2 Others Arrested

Image courtesy of DSP

Two men have been arrested on burglary charges – and a third is being sought by Delaware State Police after two residential burglaries and numerous thefts from vehicles in the Magnolia area on August 17th and 18th. Police say two firearms were taken from one home and a wallet from the other. Investigation led police to 24 year old Syeed Haines of Wyoming, 31 year old Tygee Dennis and 19 year old Dominic Hurley – both from Dover. Haines and Dennis were located and arrested. They have not found Hurley. If you know where he is – contact Crime Stoppers.