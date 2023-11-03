DSP Looking for 2 for Assault & a Missing RV

Image Courtesy DSP

Your help is needed to find Jenifer Crawley and David Smith – both 33 and from Magnolia. They are wanted for felony assault charges from an incident on September 29 in Magnolia. Delaware State Police believe Crawley is staying in a stolen RV trailer. Attempts to contact or locate either of them and the RV have been unsuccessful.

Police say Crawley is 5′ 2″ and 142 pounds, Smith is 6 feet tall and 130 pounds.

Police ask if you have information on their whereabouts – contact Troop 3 at 302-697-4454 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.