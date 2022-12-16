DSP Looking for Armed Robbery Suspect in Millsboro

Delaware State Police were called to East Coast Liquors on Route 113 in Millsboro just before 10 Thursday night for a reported armed robbery. Their investigation showed that a suspect entered the store with what appeared to be a firearm and demanded money from the employee and ran out with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is black and wore an unknown type of face covering with a gray hoodie, black pants and tan boots. Anyone with information – contact Detective D. Yancer at 302-752-3791 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.