DSP Looking for Bridgeville Man for Domestic-Related Shooting

Image courtesy DSP

Your help is needed to locate a Bridgeville man wanted in connection with a domestic-related shooting of a woman – and firing a weapon in the presence of two children during a fight in the Greenwood area. Police are looking for 33 year old Edward Stewart of Bridgeville – he’s black, about 5′ 8” and 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. There is an active warrant for Stewart for multiple charges.

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Assault Second Degree (Felony)

Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony)- 3 counts

Aggravated Menacing (Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Felony)- 2 counts

If you know of his whereabouts – contact Detective Lingo at 302-752-3864 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.