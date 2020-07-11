DSP Looking for Bridgeville Man for Reckless Endangering

Damaj Showell

Your help is needed to find 18 year old Damaj Showell of Bridgeville. He is wanted on charges of reckless endangering and other offenses after an incident Thursday night. Delaware State Police were called to a home on Mill Park Drive for a domestic with shots fired. Police learned that Showell and his father were arguing when Showell threatened his father. Showell was in a vehicle around 10pm when he spotted his father out walking and drove past him displaying a handgun out the passenger window and then firing in the direction of his father, who was not injured. Showell is wanted for a variety of charges – if you know where he is – contact Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.