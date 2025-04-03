DSP Looking for Camden-Wyoming Man Wanted for Multiple Offenses Including Robbery

Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 20-year-old Jordan Finsted of Camden-Wyoming, Delaware. He is wanted for multiple offenses, including a robbery charge, stemming from an incident that took place yesterday morning near Marydel. All attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful. Information about Jordan’s location can be provided by calling 9-1-1, calling DSP Troop 3 at 302-697-4454 or by submitting a tip to Delaware Crime Stoppers. You can also send a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police. Tipsters can remain anonymous.