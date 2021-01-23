DSP Looking for Dagsboro Man after Assault

Image courtesy DSP

Your help is needed to locate a 40 year old Dagsboro man who is wanted for an assault involving a weapon. The investigation brought police to Leonel Velasquez-Chery went into a Shawnee Drive home and assaulted a 21 year old male acquaintance – holding a large knife near the victim’s face. A 1 year old child was in the home at the time. Velasquez-Chery is wanted for weapons offenses, aggravated menacing and other offenses. If you know where he is – contact State Police or Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.