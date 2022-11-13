DSP Looking for Dover Man for Aggravated Menacing

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police need your help to find 31 year old Mark Morris of Dover. Police say on Friday just after 9pm Morris threatened a 20 year old victim with a handgun. The victim told police he had recently attempted to repossess a vehicle from Morris and while the victim was at Morris’ residence, he approached and showed a handgun and threatened to kill the victim if he repossessed the vehicle.

Troopers have attempted to locate Morris but have been unable to do so. Morris currently has several active warrants for his arrest, including a felony criminal warrant issued by Troop 3 for this incident.

He is white about 5′ 11” and 360 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. If you know where Morris is – contact Delaware State Police at 302-697-4454 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.