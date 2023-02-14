DSP Looking for Driver of Stolen Vehicle in Rehoboth Beach Area

Driver of Stolen Vehicle / Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police need your help to identify the driver who ran from troopers after he crashed a stolen car Monday night in Rehoboth Beach. A trooper on patrol just after 11pm in Lewes spotted a Malibu on Coastal Highway – a computer check showed it had been reported stolen earlier in the day by Milford Police. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver accelerated into the parking lot at the Hampton Inn and crashed into a parked car. Three people in the stolen vehicle ran off on foot – the 2 passengers – both 17 year old boys from Ellendale – were found hiding in the Maplewood development.

They were taken to Troop 7 and charged with Resisting Arrest. After being arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, one teen was turned over to a legal guardian, and the other was committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on $1,000 secured bond.

The driver has not been located or identified.